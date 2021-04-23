Strumming Summer Campfire Favourites

Summer is just around the corner and Manitobans are ready to hit the outdoors and sit by the campfire. Join Phil Natividad, an instructor with Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts for an online virtual “Picking and Strumming Bootcamp” in May.

Earlier in the year, Phil Natividad hosted “Family Ukulele” on Tuesday nights offering free online ukelele classes through Manitoba’s Safe-At-Home program. The weekly jam sessions were an opportunity to review the fundamentals of playing the ukulele.

Pick up Your Ukulele Game

Caught up in the straight-shuffle-up-down doldrums? Looking to add to your strumming technique? Need inspiration for more campfire songs this summer? Look no further than the Picking and Strumming Bootcamp.

Phil Natividad is an instructor at the Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts and will be teaching a new group of students this coming May with their “Picking & Strumming Bootcamp” The boot camp will explore techniques and strum patterns, including mutes/chucking, fan strum and triplets to help spice up your playing for many campfire songs this summer. The online virtual boot camp is on Saturday, May 8th. Registration for the 1h30m course is $25 on the MCMA.ca website. Happy Strumming!

FJ4_5636-web FJ4_5691-web

Photos courtesy of Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal