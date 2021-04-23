BAGA Golfers Ready To Hit The Greens

Welcome to BAGA Tour 2021. The members and officers of the Batangas Amateur Golfers Association (BAGA) are excited to be back on the golf course this season. The opening rounds are a couple of weeks away and the opening rounds are scheduled for May 8 at Kildonan Golf Course and May 15 at Whispering Winds of Warren Golf and Country Club.
BAGA is inviting women to join and is waiving the membership fees to encourage participation from more women golfers. For more information about BAGA, contact Manny Aranez, or Joey Licmo. Here’s the 2021 BAGA Tour Schedule.
GOLF COURSES DATE
Kildonan Golf Course May 8
Whispering Winds May 15
Teulon Golf Course May 29
Carman Golf Course June 12
Maplewood Golf Course June 19
Grand Pines Golf Course July 3
Granite Hills July 4
Larters Golf Course July 10
Minnewasta Golf Course July 17
Oakwood Golf Course July 31
Rover Oaks Golf Course Aug 14
Scoswood Links Aug 28
Fly-In Steinbach Sept 11
Bel-Acres Golf Course Sept 18