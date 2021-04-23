BAGA Golfers Ready To Hit The Greens

Welcome to BAGA Tour 2021. The members and officers of the Batangas Amateur Golfers Association (BAGA) are excited to be back on the golf course this season. The opening rounds are a couple of weeks away and the opening rounds are scheduled for May 8 at Kildonan Golf Course and May 15 at Whispering Winds of Warren Golf and Country Club.

BAGA is inviting women to join and is waiving the membership fees to encourage participation from more women golfers. For more information about BAGA, contact Manny Aranez, or Joey Licmo. Here’s the 2021 BAGA Tour Schedule.

GOLF COURSES DATE

Kildonan Golf Course May 8

Whispering Winds May 15

Teulon Golf Course May 29

Carman Golf Course June 12

Maplewood Golf Course June 19

Grand Pines Golf Course July 3

Granite Hills July 4

Larters Golf Course July 10

Minnewasta Golf Course July 17

Oakwood Golf Course July 31

Rover Oaks Golf Course Aug 14

Scoswood Links Aug 28

Fly-In Steinbach Sept 11

Bel-Acres Golf Course Sept 18