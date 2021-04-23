BAGA Golfers Ready To Hit The Greens

Welcome to BAGA Tour 2021. The members and officers of the Batangas Amateur Golfers Association (BAGA) are excited to be back on the golf course this season. The opening rounds are a couple of weeks away and the opening rounds are scheduled for May 8 at Kildonan Golf Course and May 15 at Whispering Winds of Warren Golf and Country Club.
BAGA is inviting women to join and is waiving the membership fees to encourage participation from more women golfers. For more information about BAGA, contact Manny Aranez, or Joey Licmo. Here’s the 2021 BAGA Tour Schedule.

 

GOLF COURSES DATE
Kildonan Golf Course   May 8
Whispering Winds   May 15
Teulon Golf Course   May 29
Carman Golf Course   June 12
Maplewood Golf Course   June 19
Grand Pines Golf Course   July 3
Granite Hills   July 4
Larters Golf Course   July 10
Minnewasta Golf Course   July 17
Oakwood Golf Course   July 31
Rover Oaks Golf Course   Aug 14
Scoswood Links   Aug 28
Fly-In Steinbach   Sept 11
Bel-Acres Golf Course   Sept 18

