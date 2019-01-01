Star Cinema reveals new ‘Darna’ actress

Star Cinema, the film outfit of giant network ABS-CBN, has chosen the new actress who will play “Darna.”

Jane De Leon takes over the role from Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin, who were both attached to the superhero movie but had to back out because of injuries. ABS-CBN Films’ managing director Olivia Lamasan said Jane was picked from over 300 celebrities who auditioned for the role. The 20-year-old actress is an exclusive talent of Star Magic and has appeared in several ABS-CBN shows from “Maaalaala Mo Kaya,” “Wansapanataym,” “Ipaglaban Mo,” and “La Luna Sangre.” She is also known for her role as the younger sister of Jericho Rosales in the popular TV drama “Halik.”

She was a member of the dance group Girl Trends, which performs in ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime.” The iconic movie will be directed by Jerrold Tarog.