Songwriting Workshop Series for Immigrants Launched

A free workshop series about basic songwriting for immigrants kicked off in Winnipeg on October 25, with over a dozen participants attending the inaugural session at the Seven Oaks Immigrant Services office. The workshop is organized by the Winnipeg-based Filipino Music and Arts Association of Canada Inc, (FMAACI) whose aim is to explore and develop unique and creative approaches in the preservation, promotion and blending of Filipino music and arts in the multicultural environment of Canada.

The workshop mentor is noted Filipino singer-songwriter Levy Abad who also serves as Vice-president of FMAACI. Abad was appreciative of the mentoring opportunity as he explained the activity’s significance, “It elevates our migrant experiences culturally by having it chronicled through songs. [It also] develops critical awareness in our youth through identifying the processes that we go through as migrants.”

The idea of having such a workshop came naturally to FMAACI President Ernesto Ofiaza Jr. due to his background as a development theatre advocate and former teacher. “The songwriting workshop is a tool for self-expression, to tell others about your story as an immigrant — your culture, struggles and successes.” Ofiaza is optimistic that the activity will become a regular program for immigrants and citizens by way of sharing and mentorship.

The basic songwriting workshop will run until December 6, with sessions scheduled every Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at 930 Jefferson Avenue. According to Ofiaza and Abad, late registrants are still welcome to join.

Kris Ontong is a member of the Executive Board of FMAACI, and is an awardee at the 2019 National Filipino-Canadian Heritage Event for his active role in the Filipino community.