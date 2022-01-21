SOIS Holds Teachers’ Panel for IETs



As a frontline organization that helps newcomer individuals and families in the North-West Winnipeg community and other parts of the city by offering information, support systems, enhanced skills and community connections to attain better lives in Canada, the Seven Oaks Immigrant Services (SOIS) had conducted a Teachers’ Panel for internationally educated teachers (IETs) and other interested immigrants, permanent residents, and citizens on December 4, 2021 at the Maples Collegiate Student Commons, 1330 Jefferson Avenue.

A set of speakers who are administrators and educators from Seven Oaks and Winnipeg School Division were invited to share to the participants their expertise, skills, personal success stories and career growth, hiring requirements and processes in the school system.

The two-hour event had the following: 10:00 AM Treaty 1 Acknowledgment and Welcome by Ernesto Ofiaza Jr., Teachers’ Panel Coordinator; 10:05 AM Introduction of the Panel by Hanna Fiesta-Reyes, SWIS Coordinator; 10:10 AM Topics and Speakers -What administrators are looking for in a teacher or educational support staff? by Ms. Harpreet Panag, Principal, Arthur E Wright Community School; Understanding Manitoba School Culture and System by Mr. Paul Ong, Vice Principal, Ecole Garden Grove School; The Advantage of Volunteerism in Navigating the School System by Ms. Fran Taylor, Executive Director, Seven Oaks Adult Learning Center and Immigrant Services; Success Story of an Internationally Educated Teacher by Ms. Fatumah Mbabaali, Principal, Collicut School; Professional Organizations as a Tool for Success by Ms. Mary Jane Napolitano, PRO Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc.; 11:30 AM Q & A and Networking moderated by SWIS Clare Shann Blanco & SWIS Khristine Villanueva.

This 5th in-person teachers’ panel strictly followed Covid-19 pandemic protocol and was facilitated by newly hired Settlement Workers in the Schools (SWIS). (by enofiazajr)