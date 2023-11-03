Sanya Lopez Picks Joshua Garcia Over Alden Richards in ‘Pick and Talk’ Segment

During a recent episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” actress Sanya Lopez was presented with a choice between two of Philippine showbiz’s most sought-after bachelors, Alden Richards and Joshua Garcia.

At first, Sanya found it challenging to decide but ultimately chose Joshua Garcia, citing his genuine nature. She mentioned an encounter when Joshua approached her, requesting a photo with his family, which left a positive impression on her.

“Siya ‘yung lumapit sa’kin para sabihin na, ‘Pwede ba magpa-picture ‘yung family ko?’ na ako pa ‘yung nahiya,” she said.

She felt they would get along well and have no dull moments together.

Sanya Lopez recently renewed her contract with GMA Network and is known for her roles in various television shows, including “First Yaya,” “First Lady,” and “Mga Lihim ni Urduja.”