Golden Elephant: A Culinary Oasis South of Winnipeg

Are you searching for a dining experience that takes your taste buds through the delicious realms of Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai cuisine? Do you dream of savoring the best spring rolls, crispy fried chicken, fresh shrimp rolls, and mouthwatering Pad Thai? Are you seeking a welcoming, homely atmosphere where you can host family gatherings, birthdays, anniversaries, or christenings for up to 80 guests? Look no further – Golden Elephant, located at 635 Pembina Highway between Grant and Taylor Ave., is your ultimate food oasis.

Golden Elephant has rapidly become a beloved culinary destination. This restaurant gem offers exquisitely prepared Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai dishes, all crafted to satisfy your palate and culinary desires.

“My first encounter with Golden Elephant was during the pandemic when my son and I stayed at the Quality Inn in Pembina. We discovered this comfort food haven right on the hotel’s first floor, and our dining experience was nothing short of memorable. Golden Elephant has a permanent place in my culinary heart as a devoted foodie,” shared one of their customers.

“We recently enjoyed their delightful hot and crunchy spring rolls and delectable crispy chicken during a special event where we donated food,” said another customer.

Golden Elephant also offers party packages that are customizable to your preferences. For those who prefer dining at home, they provide delivery through Doordash, Skip the Dishes, and Uber. Conveniently, ample parking is available at the rear of the restaurant.

For orders or to plan your next family event, you can contact Golden Elephant at 204-414-8366.

Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in a culinary experience that will leave your taste buds rejoicing.