Magdaragat anthology off the press Nov. 4

Filipino words: invisible no more

Filipino-Canadian writers and storytellers from across Canada are making their words heard through the release of a new book, Magdaragat: An Anthology of Filipino-Canadian Writing, published by Cormorant Books.

Forty-nine writers both new and established collaborated to put together the book that showcases through short stories, personal essays, poems and other genres the collective experience of the Filipino community in Canada. The contributors are based in Canadian cities including Toronto, Ottawa, Scarborough, Oakville, Montreal, Hudson, Que., Halifax, Brandon, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond BC, Vancouver, and Whitehorse.

Magdaragat, a Filipino word that means voyagers of the seas or seafarers, is symbolic of the immigrant community who first arrived on Canada’s shores over 150 years ago. Filipinos have contributed invaluably — though too often invisibly — to the fabric of Canadian society. This anthology of writing by members of the Filipino-Canadian community explores Filipino-Canadian identities, experiences, histories, presents, and futures, and serves to reinforce their cultural contributions.

Ted Alcuitas, a veteran Filipino newspaper journalist and publisher, C.E. Gatchalian, an award-winning author and a three-time Lambda Literary Award finalist, and Patria Rivera whose first poetry collection, Puti/White, was shortlisted for the 2006 Trillium Book Award for Poetry, co-edited the book.

The book will be released by Cormorant Books on Nov. 4, but is now available for pre-order online with the option to shop local through this link https://www.cormorantbooks.com/magdaragat.

