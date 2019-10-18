Robredo accepts appointment as co-chair of gov’t body vs illegal drugs

Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said she is accepting President Rodrigo Duterte’s invite for her to be the co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

It took some time for Robredo’s camp to decide whether or not she would accept or decline the appointment, with spokesperson Barry Gutierrez saying that the memorandum dated October 31 offered a non-existent post as per Executive Order No. 15 which created the ICAD. The appointment stated that she would be sharing a post with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino.

The Vice President admitted that the job could be difficult given her consistent criticisms of the administration’s drug war. She also clarified that her acceptance of the post does not mean that she would be all praises for the drug war from this point.

Senators wished Robredo good luck on her new job; while Liberal Party congressmen also welcomed with cautious optimism Robredo’s acceptance of the post.