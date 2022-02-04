PRRD tests negative after being exposed to COVID-positive household staff

ISSUE
POSTED IN » Nation, Philippine News

The Palace confirmed on Thursday, February 3, 2022, that President Rodrigo Duterte was recently exposed to a household staff who tested positive for COVID-19, but he tested negative for the virus and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine protocols, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said.

In order to ensure that urgent matters are addressed The Chief Executive continues to work while in quarantine and is in constant communication with the members of the Cabinet, and to monitor the implementation of his directives, particularly with regard to the government’s COVID-19 response he added.

