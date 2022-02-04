More schools to hold face-to-face classes- DepEd

Following the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte, The Department of Education said on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, that it has authorized its regional units to start the “progressive expansion phase” of limited face-to-face classes. DepEd’s regional directors have submitted a list of 6,686 schools nationwide that have passed the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT). 304 public schools are located in Alert Level 2 areas, where face-to-face classes are allowed for basic education students.

“As of today, no face-to-face classes are ongoing because the schools are on their mid-year break for February 2-5 under SY 2021-2022 Calendar,” “The rest of the regions and divisions in the above regions outside of those already under Alert Level 2, are continuing their preparations for the expanded phase of face-to-face classes in anticipation of improvement in the COVID-19 Alert Level in their respective areas, the agency said.

Photo source: www.rappler.com