DOH: PH back to moderate risk COVID-19 case classification

The entire Philippines is back to moderate risk case classification for COVID-19, after a record-breaking surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, our national health systems capacity, both total beds and intensive care units, are both low-risk.

The Philippines was placed under “critical risk” status on January 10, 2022, due to rising COVID-19 cases. Though daily infections are still higher than what was being reported before the Omicron surge happened. Our average daily attack rate now is still at high risk though it dropped to 19.43 cases per every 1,000 individuals; cases have been declining for the past few days.