PH, USA to benefit from Balikatan exercise

All scenarios in this year’s Balikatan Exercise between the Philippine and United States forces were meant to be mutually beneficial to both countries.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City shortly after the closing of the 35th Balikatan Exercise which run from April 1 to 12, 2019, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay said that all scenarios in the Balikatan is not meant to address any specific threat or security concerns. He added that all scenarios were mutually agreed upon and decisions were made jointly by the Philippine and US forces.

Gapay is the Philippine Exercise Director of Balikatan 2019 and Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Southern Luzon Command (AFP-SolCom).