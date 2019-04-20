Palm Sunday is also World Youth Day

Palm Sunday not only marks the beginning of Holy Week but also the diocesan World Youth Day.

The St Peter’s Square was full of pilgrims and young people waving palms and olive branches as the solemn procession of Cardinals, priests, and ordinary men and women made their way around the Square.

In his homily, Pope Francis recalled how Jesus in his entry into Jerusalem shows us the way with His humility in the face of triumphalism.

“Jesus shows us how to face moments of difficulty and the most insidious of temptations by preserving in our hearts a peace that is neither detachment nor superhuman impassivity, but confident abandonment to the Father and to his saving will, which bestows life and mercy.

He shows us this kind of abandonment by spurning, at every point in his earthly ministry, the temptation to do things his way and not in complete obedience to the Father. From the experience of his forty days in the desert to the culmination of his Passion, Jesus rejects this temptation by his obedient trust in the Father.”

Pope Francis also noted the “profoundly impressive” silence of Jesus throughout his Passion.