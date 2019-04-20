On Can Openers and Rough Surfaces

(Mga Kinagigiliwang Bagay noong Ating Kabataan)

Bawat isa sa atin ay may kabataang pinagdaanan. At paminsan-minsan ay nakatutuwa itong balikan. Lalo na kung ating aalalahanin ang mga bagay na minsan nating kinagiliwan. Malamang nga e ang karamihan sa atin e patuloy pa ring ginagawa ang ilan sa mga bagay na kinagiliwan natin noong tayo’y mga paslit pa lang.

Sa aking banda, and sumusunod ay dalawa sa mga bagay na kinagiliwan ko nung ako’y bata pa. At sa totoo lang, hanggang ngayon e natutuwa pa rin akong gawin ang ilan sa mga ito.

Noong ako ay bata pa e hindi ko malaman ang dahilan kumbakit ko kinagigiliwan ang mga ito. Kaya noong ako ay matanda na, sinaliksik ko ang dahilan.

Opening Cans

I’ve always enjoyed opening cans. I remember, as a child, I always asked my mom to let me help her in the kitchen every time she would prepare foods for get-togethers, because I knew that the preparation would include opening cans of food items like fruit cocktails, condensed milk, canned sausages, and many more. And the best of all, I enjoyed—even to this day—opening cans that came with keys—like corned beef, sardines, or luncheon meat. I used to wonder what the reason could be behind the delight. I finally realized that it’s all about that feeling of excitement or little accomplishments or curiosity or the awe or sense of wonder in being able to use can openers, can keys, and other similar tools that represent simple technology. And a kid’s being able to use such simple tools could make her feel like a grownup.

Rubbing Sole of Feet on Rough Surfaces

Since childhood, I’ve always felt relaxed—especially at night before sleeping—every time I rubbed the soles of my feet or even my palms against rough surfaces like mosquito nets, the surface of beds or couches or carpets, or rough walls. For sure, many others find also certain comfort in doing this. According to a quick research about this, the sensation felt from rubbing the soles or the palms on slightly rough fabrics is synonymous to the effect of a foot massage. It stimulates the nerve endings of the fingertips and the toes as well as the entire palms and soles—the most sensitive parts of the skin.

This then causes the body to release endorphins that help in reducing stress and in triggering a positive feeling in the body.

The Last Leaf

Ikaw? Kinagiliwan mo rin ba ang mga bagay na ito? Malamang e hanggang ngayon. Hindi ka nag-iisa. Maraming tao—bata man o matanda—ang natutuwa rin sa pagbubukas ng mga pagkaing de lata at sa pagkuskos ng kanilang mga talampakan sa mga bagay na bahadyang magaspang.

Bukod sa dalawang iyan, meron ka pa bang maidadagdag? Sulatan ako sa aking email: elfideas102@yahoo.com—nang aking maisulat ang iyong mga nais idagdag.