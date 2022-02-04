No attempt to evade arrest – Dee’s Camp

Contrary to certain media reports, the camp of Enchong Dee has clarified that the actor did not make any attempt to evade arrest amid the pending cyber libel lawsuit filed against him by party-list representative Claudine Bautista-Lim. As per statement on Dee’s Instagram, he has been attending to his professional and personal commitments in the past couple of days. As a show of respect for the rule of law, he voluntarily submitted himself to the authorities and posted bail.

He reportedly surrendered at the National Bureau of Investigation in Quezon City last January 31, 2022, after authorities failed to serve a warrant of arrest last week, January. 26, in his declared address in Cubao. Dee was detained for some time as he posted bail beyond the bureau’s office hours. He was released after his papers were processed past 9 p.m. the same day. The actor will be taking “appropriate and necessary legal steps” to defend himself in the pending lawsuit.