Marcos: Justice for Drug War Victims Lies with Philippine Judiciary

Photo courtesy: AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

President Marcos emphasized that the responsibility for delivering justice to victims of the previous administration’s drug war rests with the Philippine police and judiciary. Amidst the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) probe into the controversial campaign, Marcos reiterated his refusal to recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, labeling it as a threat to sovereignty.

In an interview with ABC News, Marcos dismissed the ICC’s involvement as a “political move,” asserting that the Philippines possesses a functioning judicial system capable of addressing such matters. He highlighted progress made in holding accountable erring policemen and ensuring due process for those implicated in the drug-related killings.

Marcos clarified his administration’s stance, emphasizing a focus on rehabilitation for small-time drug offenders rather than resorting to extrajudicial measures. He reiterated Duterte’s position that allegations against him should be addressed within local courts, firmly rejecting ICC jurisdiction despite public opinion in favor of cooperation with the tribunal.

Despite Marcos' stance, public sentiment, as reflected in a recent poll, suggests a majority of Filipinos support government cooperation with the ICC's investigation into the drug war, indicating a complex landscape of public opinion and governmental policy.

