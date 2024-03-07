Fun & Fitness at FSGW Hall



The Filipino Seniors Group of Winnipeg (FSGW) hosted Sports Fest 2024 featuring popular games including pool, darts, chess and Filipino Sungka. The efforts promoted socialization, health living and physical activities. From L-R, Atoy Gerona, Chess Champion; Emil Feliciano, board member; Aida Champagne, immediate past president, and current finance and program office; Jun Isla, president, FSGW; and JC Castillo, runner-up in Chess.

Photo by Rodolfo Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

Filipino Seniors Sportfest enhances wellness among the youth and seniors in the community

Part of the creative aging of the Filipino Seniors Group of Winnipeg

FSGW Sportsfest attendees

The Filipino Seniors Group of Winnipeg Hall at 49 Euclid Avenue will soon become the fitness hub for seniors and those who want to enjoy the various sporting events available.

As Aida Champagne, former president and current, Finance Officer and Program coordinator said: “Our goal is to provide indoor sports activities for the young and the old in a safe and healthy environment,” and she added, “We introduce recreational activities at FSGW hall that will be available in the future.”

Last March 3, 2024, the FSGW kicked off the SPORTFEST where “sungka”, dart, chess, ping-pong, and other games were highlighted.

The current officers include Jun Isla, president; Aida Champagne, finance office and program coordinator; Kelly Legaspi, secretary; Alen Basco, head building and maintenance; Kwinay Mante, head, Program and fundraising; and Angelica Ilagan, chairman, membership. The board includes Bobbit Nepomuceno, Gina and Bhoy Barion, Ely and Ana Albao, Fred Ilagan, Emma Hibi, and Grace and Emil Feliciano.