Celebrate Empowered Women on GMA Pinoy TV this March

GMA Pinoy TV, the home of Global Pinoys, celebrates Women’s Month this March with a new program offering and a blockbuster line-up featuring some of the finest actresses of Philippine cinema.

Set to inspire audiences is the latest courtroom drama series from GMA Network, “Lilet Matias: Attorney-At-Law.” Headlining the series is Kapuso Little Princess Jo Berry as Atty. Lilet Matias, a little person with a big purpose in life. Her character takes pride in her self-worth and dreams despite hardships and criticisms.

Joining the cast of “Lilet Matias: Attorney-At Law” are some of the most respected artists in the industry: Maricel Laxa as Atty. Meredith Simmons, a feisty lawyer who has a heart for the marginalized sector; Sheryl Cruz as Patricia, a former beauty queen-turned-celebrity who cares a lot about her image; and Rita Avila as Lorena, a philanthropist that Lilet admires.

There is no battle Lilet will not face, and she strives to defend victims of abuse, discrimination, and poverty. But in her fight to bring justice to people belittled by society, a case comes her way, and it reopens old wounds.

“Lilet Matias: Attorney-At-Law ” premieres March 4 in North America; and March 5 in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Europe territories.

The finest actresses of Philippine cinema deliver captivating performances, whether in leading roles or as supporting characters in GMA Pinoy Blockbuster’s line-up this March.

Coming on March 3 is “Balut Country,” with Rocco Nacino, Ronnie Quizon, and Angela Cortez. A young man travels to Candaba to sell the duck farm he inherited from his late father. After spending time in the hometown he abandoned years ago and getting reacquainted with the family tending to the business his father left behind, he finds himself struggling against a choice he thought would be easy to make.

Global Pinoys will be able to relate to this movie, “Coming Home,” starring Jinggoy Estrada and Sylvia Sanchez. Family man Benedicto “Benny” Librada (Jinggoy) finds success as an OFW in Qatar and secures his family’s brighter future. But he engages in an affair that tears the family apart. His wife, Salve, played by Sylvia, ends up making sacrifices to keep the family together. She goes as far as concealing the secret of her terminal illness. Watch it on March 10.

Airing on March 17 is “Broken Blooms.” The award-winning drama, about a newly married couple struggling with growing financial burdens and other setbacks brought on by the global pandemic, stars Jeric Gonzales and Therese Malvar as Jeremy and Cynthia, respectively. Playing Jeremy’s mother, who constantly reprimands Cynthia for marrying her son, is award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose.

Compassion thrives amidst the wreckage caused by a husband’s suicide and the mountain of debts he left behind in the movie “In the Name of the Mother.” Snooky Serna plays Carmen, who not only keeps the family together following the tragedy but also pays her husband’s debts and re-opens their jewelry store. Despite her efforts, struggles remain within the family, with a rebellious daughter, played by Rita Daniela, not making things easier. Available on March 24.

On March 31, “Isa Pang Bahaghari” gives audiences a dysfunctional family who chooses love and forgiveness after the pain everyone goes through. Nora Aunor plays Lumen, whose husband Domeng, played by Philip Salvador, returns twenty years after abandoning her and their children and is now seeking redemption.

Besides movies, Global Pinoys will also enjoy watching “Make Your Marc,” a new talk show on GMA Pinoy TV hosted by two-time Emmy Award winner Marc Anthony Nicolas that features fun but meaningful conversations with Filipino-American trailblazers. It begins on March 24.

This March, GMA Pinoy TV also presents an inspiring line-up of programs to commemorate Holy Week, celebrating the spirit of faith, reflection, and renewal. Watch marathon screenings of “The Atom Araullo Specials,” offering thought-provoking insights into various societal issues; “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko,” the heartwarming family series that shares stories filled with values and lessons depicted in a playful manner that children and adults alike will love; “Sparkle U: # Frenemies,” the entertaining teen drama; and “Magpakailanman,” the beloved anthology series with real-life stories of hope, triumph, and inspiration.

GMA Pinoy TV’s special Lenten programming also features “Siete Palabras,” “Tanikala: Senior Moment,” and “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” the Philippine remake of the 2013 South Korean film. The 2019 adaptation stars Aga Muhlach as a mentally impaired man named Lito, who is wrongfully imprisoned. Bela Padilla plays his daughter, Yesha, who grows up to be a lawyer.

From celebrating Women’s Month with programs that empower and showcase women’s resilience, intelligence, and unwavering pursuit of justice, to honoring traditions of faith, and remembering the power of hope and redemption, GMA Pinoy TV gives Global Pinoys an array of choices that entertains and encourages reflection.

Never miss Filipino world-class entertainment with GMA Pinoy TV! To subscribe, visit www.gmanetwork.com/international/subscribe.