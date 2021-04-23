Manitobans 40+ now eligible for AstraZeneca CovidShield Vaccine

Last Monday, the Government of Manitoba announced that Manitobans aged 40 and above were immediately eligible to take the AstraZeneca CovidShield vaccine. The move followed announcements by Alberta and Ontario offering the AstraZeneca vaccine with the same age eligibility down from people aged 55 and above. Among the many GenXers booking appointments with local pharmacies and doctors clinics were Jon Reyes, MLA St. Norbert and Jaycee Manzano.

Additional announcements include front-line police and firefighters now eligible to be vaccinated. Eligibility of people aged 50 or older has now opened up at Manitoba vaccine supersites and pop-up clinics.