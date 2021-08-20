“LIMITLESS, A Musical Trilogy”, an extraordinary journey of Julie Anne San Jose



Asia’s Limitless Star, Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and multi-instrumentalist Julie Ann San Jose is set to unveil her different facets in “LIMITLESS, A Musical Trilogy” as she travels in unexpected locations in Mindanao, Visayas, and Luzon where she discovers new inspiration on a great adventure, where she meets the locals and learns more about their culture and values the spectacular sceneries for the first leg, In which she collaborates with Kapuso homegrown talents and local artists from all over the country.

Joined by Christian Bautista, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, and The Clash alumnus Jong Madaliday, who is actually from Mindanao himself. Alongside JC Gellidon the director of photography and Myke Salomon, the musical director behind the hit musicals “Huling El Bimbo” and “Rak of Aegis.” With the first part premiering on September 17, 2021, catch the full trailer on All Out Sundays this August 29, 2021.

Witness how a versatile artist/host shows a new side of herself that she has never shown before and unleashes her musical prowess in the extraordinary musical journey. Here she shares what she can do as a performer and what she has to go through to become limitless. This one-of-a-kind event is produced by GMA Synergy under the creative direction of Paolo Valenciano.