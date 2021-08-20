FOLKLORAMA Fusion 2021 – LiveStream Experience



Folklorama Fusion featured three evenings of spectacular performances by many cultural associations and dance groups that normally come together every August for a two-week cultural event. Due to the pandemic and easing of public health orders, performances were able to happen but reduced indoor gatherings limited the opportunity for a full fledged Folklorma pavilion experience that many of us are used to. Instead, performances were streamed live from the Burton Cummings Theatre on Folklorama’s YouTube channel.

All three nights of entertainment can be viewed on Folkloram’s YouTube channel. Enjoy the three great shows!

Friday August 6, 2021 – Folklorama Fusion: Asia & Africa

• Elder Barbara Nepinak • Hinode Taiko • Ethiopian Society Dancers • Manitoba Korean Dance Group • India School of Dance, Music and Theatre Inc. • Evans Coffie – Coffieman • Magdaragat Philippines Inc. • The Flying Lion Dance Troupe



Saturday August 7, 2021 – Folklorama Fusion: Americas

A diverse line-up brings a little something for everyone, from the rich cultures of the North’s First Nations to the South’s acrobatic flair!

• Elder Barbara Nepinak • Shanley Spence • Chile Lucha y Canta • Clyde Heerah • Ariya Afrika Dancers • L’ensemble folklorique de la Riviére – Rouge • Shyanne & Aaron – Indo-Caribbean performance • Marco Castillo & Brazilian Show Girls • Harold and Regan • The Cuban Links



Sunday August 8, 2021 – Folklorama Fusion: Europe

Continue your world tour by visiting Europe, a continent of delightful diversity and dazzling history!

• Elder Barbara Nepinak • Le Ragazze Italiane • Balada Dance Team • McConnell School of Dance • Rusalka Ukrainian Dance Ensemble • Spanish Folk Dancers Sol de España

• Polish Dance Ensemble SPK Iskry • Ena Sutton Highland Dancers • Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble