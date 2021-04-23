Keeping Sport Safe – National Speaker Series Organized By Winnipeg Sport Organizations To Keep Sport Safe



WINNIPEG – The Canadian Sport Centre Manitoba and FIT Women and Girls are proud to bring together speakers from across Canada for the Keeping Sport Safe – Safe Sport Speaker Series. From May 10 – 20, 2021 participants will hear from experts across the country on the issues facing sport in Canada with respect to Safe Sport initiatives.

SafeSport is the initiative to recognize, reduce and respond to misconduct in sport. Safe, inclusive sport environments help make sport rewarding and enriching for all. Safe Sport Training gives the knowledge and skills to create such environments by recognizing, addressing and preventing maltreatment in sport. Leaders in sport from across the country will discuss topics from a SafeSport perspective as it relates to:

• Understanding the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent & Address Maltreatment in Sport

• Reporting

• Board Roles

• Hiring Practices

• Technology & Social Media

• Grey Area Behaviours

• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

• SafeSport Beyond Policy

According to studies from Université Laval, between 2% and 8% of minor-age athletes are victims of sexual abuse within the context of sport. Out of 35 countries involved in the most recent statistics on bullying overall, Canada sees the 9th highest rates of bullying, with 1 in 3 adolescent students in Canada have reported being bullied.

Harassment and abuse are not limited just to minors in Canada. Seven percent of adult Internet users in Canada, age 18 years and older, self-reported having been a victim of cyber-bullying at some point in their life and 40% of Canadian workers experience bullying on a weekly basis. SafeSport looks at how sport specifically structures staff and the organizations associated with sport overall, to ensure a healthy, inclusive environment.

According to Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe for Athletes “Blow the Whistle on Child Abuse”:

• 40-50% of athletes have experienced anything from mild harassment to severe abuse in their sport of choice

• 4% of young athletes reported that a coach had hit, kicked, or slapped them

• 8% of coaches acknowledged encouraging athletes to hurt opponents, 33% yelled at players for making mistakes and 20% made fun of a team member with limited skills

• Athletes are responsible for more sexual harassment of their peers than coaches

• Abuse occurs in all sports

All sessions will be 45 minutes in length followed by a 20 – 30 minute question and answer period on Zoom. More information and tickets for the Keeping Sport Safe – Safe Sport Speaker Series can be found here.