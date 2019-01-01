Kathryn Bernardo is ‘The Eddys’ Best Actress winner

Actress Kathryn Bernardo won best actress on Sunday’s Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards for Movies, or The Eddys, for her role in in the blockbuster hit “The Hows of Us.”

The 23-year-old young star said she felt “validated” as an artist, adding that what makes an actress is the effort she gives to bring a character to life which enable the audience to relate to the character. Her Best Actress award at Eddys is her second recognition in the same category for the same film. She won Best Actress at the 35th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies last June 2 also for “The Hows of Us.” The Eddys is organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors and aims to encourage local filmmakers, producers, writers, and actors to continue pursuing their passion for creating films that mirror the realities of our society.