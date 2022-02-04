Julie Anne San Jose and XOXO joined “Stronger Together” dance challenge

November 28, 2021, on All-Out Sundays, The theme song “Stronger Together” station ID was officially launched and became the dance cover challenge for GMA Pinoy TV. As they encourage everyone to get back on their feet and face a brand new day. Julie Anne San Jose and XOXO’s members Riel, Lyra, Dani, and Mel joined in the ‘Stronger Together’ dance challenge on TikTok
You can now listen to “Stronger Together” via music stores worldwide. Join this new dance craze in town, and dance cover challenge for GMA Pinoy TV Station ID “Stronger Together. GMA offers it as a battle cry and as a reminder for all our beloved Kapuso abroad that they are here for them no matter the distance.

