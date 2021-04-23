Julie Anne San Jose and David Licauco to Star in Upcoming Romance Series, “Heartful Cafe”

Julie Anne San Jose and David Licauco

GMA Network’s newest primetime rom-com series, “Heartful Cafe” is sure to give you the kilig feels with its charming plot of two business owners who start off as partners and get into a string of comical situations as they combine efforts to save their beloved cafe.

The series brings in the fresh tandem of Asia’s Pop Diva, Julie Ann San Jose and Kapuso Hearthrob, David Licauco. San Jose stars as Heart Fulgencio, the online romance novelist and coffee lover who is the owner of the quaint cafe, “The Heartful Cafe” while Licauco plays Ace Nobleza, a goal oriented businessman who is eyeing to purchase it.

Set within a university campus where Heartful Cafe is located, the series begins with Heart, the owner who firmly believes that her cafe is not just a venue for coffee lovers but a place where magic can happen. Ever the hopeless romantic despite having a past heartbreak, Heart often plays cupid for customers and gives good advice to those who have love problems.

However, life is not always a bed of roses as Heartful Cafe was not doing well in the market and may have to be closed down. Enter Ace Nobleza, the businessman who strode into Heart’s life, like a knight to the rescue, in the form of a co-investor who takes an interest in buying the cafe.

And so begins the brewing of their story… will this business partnership lead into a budding romance?

Under the supervision of GMA Entertainment Group, “The Heartful Cafe” is directed by Mark Sicat dela Cruz and is set to air its first episode on April 26, after First Yaya, on GMA Network. It can also be viewed simultaneously at GMA Heart of Asia on the same day.

For Filipinos abroad, the series can be seen at GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.