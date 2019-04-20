Jimuel Pacquiao wins by KO

Jimuel Pacquiao got his first taste of boxing victory after he knocked out his opponent in his first amateur fight on Saturday.

Jimuel is the son of eight-division world boxing champion and incumbent senator Manny Pacquiao. The 18-year-old Jimuel won against Miguel Egan via knock out in the second round.

The exhibition match was held inside a mixed martial arts cage in Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City. It was one of the features of the Fight Against Depression event. His father was in General Santos City and was not able to watch the fight. The younger Pacquiao said the victory will usher in his serious preparation for amateur boxing competitions in line with his goal to represent the country as a member of the Philippine boxing team.