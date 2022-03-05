Jennylyn Mercado swims with a style; shows baby bump

In her recent Instagram post, Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado, shared her swimming photo wearing a maternity swimsuit, showing off her baby bump. Jennylyn is on her third trimester carrying a baby girl. It will be remembered, as together with her husband Dennis Trillo, in their YouTube vlogs, that they got engaged and later married in November last year. The couple has been trying to conceive via surrogacy because Jennylyn had sensitive pregnancy before. The couple did not have to go through surrogacy as they conceived naturally.