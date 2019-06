James Reid backs out from ‘Pedro Penduko’

Actor James Reid will no longer play the starring role in the upcoming film “Pedro Penduko.”

His home studio Viva Films confirmed the actor’s withdrawal from the movie due to current spinal injuries and treatments.

He will instead star on a Filipino adaptation of the Korean movie, “Spellbound,” with his girlfriend, Nadine Lustre. Viva Films has yet to release a statement on who will be taking the actor’s role in the film.