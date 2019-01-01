Villar declines signing resolution supporting Sotto’s Senate presidency

Sen. Cynthia Villar has refused to sign a resolution supporting the continued leadership of Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

Villar even confronted Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Manny Pacquiao for dragging her into their rift over the Senate leadership. She clarified that her refusal to sign the resolution did not mean that she was also interested in the Senate presidency. Rather she wants to talk first to two new senators from her Nacionalista Party (NP) namely, Senators-elect Pia Cayetano and Imee Marcos regarding some issues.

In a television interview, Marcos disclosed that there was a move to push for Villar as the next Senate President. Marcos later revealed that it was Senator-elect Francis Tolentino who was urging Villar to challenge the Senate presidency.