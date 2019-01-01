Pacquiao to begin sparring soon

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune wants Manny Pacquiao to start throwing punches with partners on Tuesday, June 4.

The Filipino boxing icon is just one week into training for his World Boxing Association super world welterweight title duel against Keith Thurman. Fortune said he wants new Australian sensation Tim Tsyzu (13-0, 10 KOs), son of multiple world champion Kosta Tsyzu, plus two other Filipino boxers as Pacquiao’s spar mates. He added that by June 15, the team will fly to Los Angeles to train at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood for the final phase of Pacquiao’s preparations for Thurman. The bout is scheduled on July 20 (July 21, Manila time) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.