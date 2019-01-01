Isko Moreno plans new slaughterhouse in Manila

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno recently announced a plan to build a complex to replace the old Vitas slaughterhouse in Tondo.

Moreno lamented the filthy and rundown condition of the place as he visited the area on July 17. He said the city government planned to fix up the place and build new structures that would make it a “community of development.” The Mayor bares plans to build in-city vertical housing for informal settlers, offices for employees of the Manila VIB, a gaming area and sports facility for the community, and an animal clinic.

The Vitas slaughterhouse had made headlines last year when residents of Manila protested over plans to demolish it and build a cockpit arena in its place.