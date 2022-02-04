Heart’s “tiis ganda” pose



In one recent TikTok video, style icon Heart Evangelista is one show stopper, never failing to make heads turn while she walks the talk in the Paris Fashion Week 2022. Heart showed the realistic side of her photos, showing what actually goes on behind the scenes while posing for photos. She wrote a caption in the TikTok video saying “Tiis ganda” pertaining to her poise under pressure to get the perfect photos.

Heart wore an all-black ensemble-black thigh-high boots and a black mini dress with puffed sleeves and a low-cut v-neck while standing near the Eiffel Tower right after sundown. The Kapuso actress went from putting her model face on to saying “Hindi ko na kaya… hindi ko na kaya” as she runs and leaves the frame, presumably to get warmer. Nonetheless, Heart looked classy and candid in her photos hiding her discomfort with a bright smile.

Photo source: Instagram/@iamhearte