GMA Network raises the bar with first suspenserye ‘Widows’ Web’

Beginning February 28, GMA Network brings forth a compelling and gripping family drama that will keep every Kapuso viewer at the edge of their seats via the first suspenserye ‘Widows’ Web.’

Filled with intense and heart pounding scenes, the primetime series is headlined by brilliant and talented Kapuso stars – Ms Carmina Villarroel, Vaness Del Moral, Ashley Ortega, Pauline Mendoza – playing the roles of Barbara Sagrado-Dee, Hillary Suarez, Jackie Antonio Sagrado, Elaine Innocencio respectively.

“How can I say no to this project? Ito ang unang suspenserye ng GMA. When this was offered to me, wala pa akong alam kung sino ‘yung ibang cast, pinabasa lang sa akin ‘yung synopsis and I said yes to do it right away without knowing lahat,” shares Carmina who did not think twice about accepting this project. “The story itself captured my attention kasi gusto ko ‘yung ganon, every time I do something new, gusto ko yung ma-eexcite ako.”

Vaness skillfully steps into the role of Hillary, “Feeling ko naa-adapt ko na yung aura ni Hillary sa totoong buhay. Parang nabubuhay si Hillary lalo dahil sa mga tao sa paligid ko. Hindi ko kaya ito as Vaness Del Moral lang. Maraming salamat sa lahat nang nagtatrabaho sa likod ng camera.”

Ashley, in turn, shares her gratitude for landing the role of Jackie and how she works her way into channeling her, “I’m very grateful na nabigyan ako ng chance to star in this very beautiful project and na-pressure din ako at the same time kasi siyempre, bigatin ang mga kasama ko sa series.”

Meanwhile, Pauline reveals how different and challenging her role is in the series, “This is my first ever matured role so this time, ibang Pauline Mendoza yung makikita nila sa show na ito.”