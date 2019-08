GMA Network earns Diamond Creator Award

The GMA Entertainment channel got a Diamond Creator Award for recently surpassing 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

The feat allowed the network to join an elite group of content creators in Southeast Asia and made GMA Network YouTube channel among the Top 50 worldwide. Since its launch in November 2006, the GMA Entertainment channel now has 11.8 billion lifetime views. The subscribers currently total 11.1 million, a million more in a span of less than three months.