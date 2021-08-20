GMA: Jennylyn Mercado & Xian Lim to star in the first project together

Jennylyn Mercado and Xian Lim (Photo source: Instagram/@mercadojenny,@xianlimm)

The upcoming GMA TV series “Love, Die, Repeat.” is officially starred in their first project together by Jennylyn Mercado and Xian Lim. This was confirmed as seen on Mercado’s Instagram page yesterday, August 16, 2021, after the actors attended a virtual story conference for the series. Meanwhile, on the same day through his Instagram Stories, Lim teased his first project with Mercado by showing part of the series’ script. “Love. Die. Repeat. Soon!” he said.

The onscreen pairing comes after speculations that the ABS-CBN talent will be transferring networks after he co-hosted a TV special in GMA. The actor has neither denied nor confirmed the supposed transfer. Joining the two in the series’ cast were fellow actors Mike Tan, Gardo Versoza, Valerie Concepcion, Shyr Valdez, and Kim Domingo.