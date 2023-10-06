Focus on Filipino Music: Watch & Listen to the Sound of Unity (111123-WECC)

The past months gave Winnipeg’s Filipino music lovers lots of concerts that featured Philippine artists such as Moira, Eraserheads, SB-18, and Gary Valenciano. Now, as the leaves begin to fall, let the Filipino community’s local talents take centerstage.

On November 11, 2023, Waterfront Collective Creators presents the Sound of Unity 2.0., at West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave.), featuring some of the local scene’s prime bands–Ninja Party, Humous, 33 RpM, and Danny E. Band.

Show starts at 7 p.m., and you can get your tickets at the door. Come and support Filipino artists and their music.