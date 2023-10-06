Philippine Jeepney Fares to Increase by P1 effective Oct 8 – LTFRB

STAR / Jesse Bustos

Starting October 8, passengers riding traditional and modern jeepneys across the nation will experience a fare increase of P1. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved this temporary measure in response to a petition filed by transport groups as they grapple with soaring fuel costs.

LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III clarified that this adjustment is provisional and will be revisited on November 7, when the board will deliberate on a main petition requesting a permanent P5 increase in the flag-down rate.

Guadiz explained that this P1 fare increase is limited to the first 4 kilometers of the journey and will not extend to subsequent kilometers. He emphasized that the decision is a stopgap measure due to the 11 gasoline price hikes that have already occurred.

The board intends to maintain this provisional fare adjustment unless it deems a reversal unnecessary. Guadiz also cautioned drivers against implementing the fare hike before October 8, as it could result in franchise suspension or revocation.

The LTFRB’s decision cites the continuous surge in fuel prices, which poses a significant challenge to the sustainability of public transport services. Skyrocketing petroleum prices globally have led to a year-to-date net increase of P17.30 per liter for gasoline and P13.40 per liter for diesel.

While acknowledging the burden on the Filipino people caused by rising commodity prices, including transportation costs, the LTFRB also recognizes the challenges faced by public utility vehicle operators and drivers, who are essential in ensuring a consistent supply of public transport services.