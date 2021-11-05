Fall Parade of Homes: Island Life

RZ Dream Homes, 59 Atlas Crestent, Aurora at North Point

Everyone knows that the kitchen is the heart of any home. Not only does it provide a central hub for cooking, eating and socializing, but it’s also the first place you see when you come home. We all have our favourite space in our homes, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, it’s probably the kitchen and the islands that are at the centrepiece.

Nowadays, kitchens are designed to be an extension of their owners’ personalities – whether they want something classic or modern; retro or contemporary. As long as there is ample room for family gatherings and cooking up delicious meals together at the centre island or stovetop, homeowners will be happy campers.

Let’s take a look at the design of the following homes in the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes.

Carriage Signature Homes, 19 Orion Cresent, Aurora at North Point

Daytona Homes, 25 Orion Cresent, Aurora at North Point

Artista Homes, 60 Curry Drive, Headingly, Taylor Farm

Irwin Homes, 52 Curry Drive, Headlingly, Taylor Farm

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal