Manitoba Filipino Business Council welcomes community to learn fundamentals during Small Business Week



In recognition of Small Business Week, Manitoba Filipino Business Council (MFBC) welcomed the business community to attend a free virtual event on Oct. 21 focused on the fundamental “ABCs” of business, covering topics on “A” for accounting and taxation, “B” for business financing and “C” for corporate counsel.

The collaborative event was hosted by three experienced financial and legal business professionals:

• Alex Mariano (CPA, CA – Partner, Baker Tilly HMA LLP)

• Glorife Dela Cruz (Business Development of Canada)

• Atty. Gary Sarcida (PKF Lawyers)

Mariano, Dela Cruz and Atty. Sarcida have been hosting similar interactive presentations geared towards the general public for many years, providing useful insights on what to expect when starting and running a business.

“It just makes sense,” said Atty. Sarcida. “Glorife, Alex, and I have been presenting on these topics for quite some time. With our own individual involvement with the MFBC over the years, having a joint event during Small Business Week was a no-brainer.”

“Working with professionals like Gary and Glorife has taken a lot of my clientele’s business to the next level,” said Mariano. “It’s always great to collaborate with MFBC, as it allows us to connect with members and other business owners in our community.”

Mariano, Dela Cruz and Atty. Sarcida have already started planning for future virtual and in-person events in the coming months. Looking ahead, they plan on diving deeper into various topics such as taxation of small businesses; financing to expand your business; dealing with various contractual matters and other topics that are of critical interest to business owners and operators.

For more information on upcoming MFBC events, contact info@mfbc.ca or visit our online community at facebook.com/manitobafilipinobusinesscouncil.