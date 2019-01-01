Experts predict slight edge for Pacquiao over Thurman

An expert group composed of 46 all-time greats, reigning champions and ex-titleholders and trainers has given eight-division champion Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao a slight edge over WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman.

The tally was 24-to-19 for Pacquiao over Thurman, with three picking a draw. Those who picked the Filipino are former rivals Tommy Hearns and Roberto Duran, former foe Shane Mosley and ex-sparmate Shawn Porter, and the legendary Roy Jones. Thurman’s supporters are led by Sugar Ray Leonard, who feels the American has a ton of talent, power and speed.

ABS-CBN will cover the much-awaited fight on July 21 through its broadcast and digital platforms. The network will air the match from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, USA on ABS-CBN Ch.2 at 10 am with immediate replay on ABS-CBN S+A at 3 pm.

Filipinos can catch the fight live, without commercials and in high definition on SKY Sports PPV on cable TV. Fans can also follow the blow-by-blow coverage of DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 with seasoned sports anchor Dyan Castillejo and boxing analyst Quinito Henson starting at 9 am.

