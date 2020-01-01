Duterte to side with US if war breaks out

President Rodrigo Duterte will support the United States in the event of a war as a result of heightened tensions between the USA and Iran.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte made the declaration during a Cabinet meeting last night, in which he also instructed his team to prepare for the possible repatriation of Filipino workers from the Middle East in the event of conflict.

Duterte also instructed Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mama-O to deliver a special message to the Iraqi and Iranian government of his urgent desire and wish that no Filipinos be harmed in the course of the conflict. The Philippine embassy in Iran said that as of 2017 there were almost 2,000 Filipinos working there as nurses, teachers, and midwives.