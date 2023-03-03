Dreams Come True: 23 High Schoolers Awarded Scholarships to Vancouver Film School

23 students from Sisler High School’s CREATE program have been awarded substantial tuition scholarships to Vancouver Film School (VFS) to study animation, game design, programming, 3D and visual effects. The scholarships are provided by VFS and The Schroeder Foundation, representing an investment of over $677,000. Since 2015, over 100 students from the CREATE program have received VFS scholarships, and this year’s group of 23 will be the largest single cohort to date. The Schroeder Foundation has also provided over $600,000 in scholarships and $900,000 in equipment to CREATE since 2019, in addition to funding industry liaisons to coordinate partnerships, work placements, and internships for students. CREATE provides students with industry and post-secondary pathways to creative industries and hands-on experience in media production, offering both high-school and post-high instruction in animation, game design, film, motion graphics, and other digital media.