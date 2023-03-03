GMA Pinoy TV delivers an unbeatable lineup of shows and movies for March!

GMA Network’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV continues to offer a lineup of iconic content for all global Pinoys.

Beginning March 6, expect a story filled with love, family drama, and intriguing twists as this generation’s soap opera superstars — Shayne Sava as Ara and Althea Ablan as Bella — banner the newest series “AraBella.” It revolves around Roselle (Camille Prats), a mother who has been searching for her lost daughter for 10 years. With the help of a TV show, she chanced upon a teenager, Ara, searching for her real mother. Both their narratives match and it gave Roselle hope that she finally found her daughter only to find out their DNA tests don’t match. Still, Roselle decided to adopt Ara. However, everything will change as the real daughter, Bella, returns.

GMA also champions inclusivity and acceptance through the first-ever ice-skating drama series produced by the network entitled “Hearts on Ice.” Starring Ashley Ortega as Ponggay and Xian Lim as Enzo, the uplifting show follows the journey of a girl suffering from a leg impairment but desires to fulfill her mother’s dream of becoming a figure skating champion. Her mother is skeptical about her capabilities as it could only make her condition worse, until she meets a man who will bring out the best in her.

Tune in also to the upcoming GMA Public Affairs romantic drama series “The Write One” headlined by Kapuso Action Drama Prince Ruru Madrid and Sparkle star Bianca Umali. It follows the story of a man who finds a mysterious typewriter that allows him to rewrite his love and life story.

GMA Pinoy TV viewers should also catch this month’s movie offerings featuring the Philippine Cinemas’ award-winning actresses, Vilma Santos and Nora Aunor.

Relax Ka Lang, Sagot Kita is about Gerry Paz played by Sen. Bong Revilla. He is a CIS agent wrongly accused of a crime and crosses paths with a government special prosecutor Atty. Vera Villaverde, portrayed by Vilma Santos. As Gerry tries to escape from the law, he accidentally takes Vera as his hostage. The two continue to run from the law enforcers and Vera realizes Gerry’s innocence and a relationship slowly blossoms between them. Vera helps him clear his name as they continue their affair.

Isa Pang Bahaghari starring Nora Aunor, Phillip Salvador, Michael De Mesa, and Sanya Lopez talks about forgiveness as a former seaman long presumed dead tries to reconcile with his embittered family with the help of his gay best friend.

Meanwhile, Rubia Servios is about the obsession of a man to a woman who will stop at nothing to possess her even though she is soon to be wed. The movie is bannered by Vilma Santos, Mat Ranillo III, and Philip Salvador.

Finally, the crime and drama movie Whistleblower talks about an accountant, played by Nora Aunor. She is found restrained inside a mansion and agrees to testify against her employer (Cherry Pie Picache) who heads a massive scam against the Filipino people.

Enjoy these upcoming GMA series that will tug at your hearts and watch your favorite movies this month on GMA Pinoy TV.

To subscribe and see GMA Pinoy TV’s program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com/subscribe.