Derek Ramsay, Andrea Torres hit it off in “The Better Woman”

Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres are naturally friendly to each other despite working together for the first time on “The Better Woman.”

In the TV series, Derek plays the role of Andrew de Villa, husband of Jasmine, played by Andrea. He got involved in an affair with Jasmine’s twin Ellaine, also played by Andrea. In an interview, Andrea confirmed they instantly and effortlessly hit it off. Derek also has a good impression of Andrea as he finds her very friendly and strongly attached to her family. The actor is now single following his break up with Joanne Villablanca after being together for six years.

“The Better Woman” is directed by Mark Sicat dela Cruz and airs weeknights after “Sahaya” on GMA Telebabad.