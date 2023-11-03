Comelec Concludes 2023 BSKE with 100% Canvassing Completion

Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) officially concluded the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as it wrapped up the ballot canvassing in all 42,001 barangays across the country. Comelec chairman George Garcia declared, “100% complete voting and canvassing nationwide. No failure of elections.”

The BSKE took place on October 30, except seven barangays in Lanao del Sur and Samar, which conducted their elections a day later due to delays in the arrival of election materials.

Winning candidates have been proclaimed, except those subject to suspension orders by the Comelec and those involved in races with tied votes. The electoral boards adhered to the required five-day notice rule, as explained by Garcia.

Despite isolated incidents of violence, the long-awaited Barangay and SK polls were described as “largely peaceful” by the Comelec. However, 19 individuals lost their lives during the election cycle, which began on August 28 and concluded on October 30. An additional 19 people sustained injuries, with a significant number of incidents occurring in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.