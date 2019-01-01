Celebrities join Metro Manila Pride March

Several celebrities joined at least 70, 000 people from all walks of life in this year’s Metro Manila Pride March held in Marikina City last Saturday, June 29.

The personalities who supported the event include Iza Calzado, Nadine Lustre, Janine Gutierrez, Mari Jasmine, film director Samantha Lee, celebrity photographer BJ Pascual, and Filipino-Iranian TV personality, fashion lifestyle host, and transgender woman Angelina Mead King. Also present were artists Addy Raj, Klea Padilla, Michelle Dee, Donnalyn Bartolome, and Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong. During the event, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro signed an anti-discrimination ordinance after delivering his speech before the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers, Intersex, Asexuals, and plus (LGBTQIA+) community. The City Ordinance No. 065 or the “Anti-Discrimination Ordinance of Marikina City” was passed to provide equal rights and opportunities to all members of the LGBTQIA+.