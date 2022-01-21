Canadian Labour Organization donates to victims of Typhoon Rai

AP Photo/Jay Labra

The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) has supported Oxfam Canada’s humanitarian response to Typhoon Rai (locally named Odette) that struck the Philippines in December 2021, recorded as the strongest cyclone to hit the region last year.

“The members of the National Union are deeply concerned about the situation in the central Philippines following Typhoon Rai. There is a critical need for support for those directly impacted by this disaster,” said Bert Blundon, NUPGE Secretary-Treasurer

On behalf of its Components, NUPGE has donated $15,000 from its John Fryer Fund. NUPGE is pleased to offer support to Oxfam Canada for the humanitarian relief efforts in response to this crisis. Working with local partners, Oxfam is helping to restore access to clean water and safe and accessible washrooms, to provide emergency food, shelter, and hygiene supplies, and offer health support.