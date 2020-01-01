Buckle Up, Manitoba Tech Sector is Booming

This is 2020 and we’re into the first week of the new decade and Winnipeg’s technology sector is shaping up to be an extremely exciting time ahead. From where I sit in the industry, I am privileged to understand and appreciate the technology projects that Manitoba companies are embarking on. From the human resources and recruiting side, I see the challenges of acquiring and retaining talented IT professionals.

I’m also excited for several upcoming industry events, two of which are a couple of weeks away and hosted by Tech Manitoba – The Innovators Gala Dinner and Disrupted Conference. This will be my second year attending both events and I’m excited about the Innovators Gala Dinner as we have a Filipino executive and industry leader as the keynote speaker.

The keynote speaker for Tech Manitoba’s 2020 Innovators gala dinner is Alfredo Tan, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer for WestJet Airlines and Industry Professor at McMaster University. His career took off while working as an Executive for Facebook and Instagram Canada, which allowed him to eventually bring both platforms to the Philippines. With his deep understanding of social media, Mr. Tan has brought an innovative perspective to his role at WestJet, where he leads the E-Commerce, Mobile, Digital Marketing, Engineering, Software Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Product Management, Content Strategy, UX Research and Design teams.

About Ron Cantiveros

Ron Cantiveros is an Information Technology Consultant with David Aplin Group and helps IT & HR leaders grow powerful technology teams by recruiting exceptional IT talent in our large professional network.