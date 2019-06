Andi Eigenmann poses for maternity and family photos

The maternity and family photos of Andi Eigenmann were recently shared by Nice Print Photography on Instagram.

The shoots showed the actress with surfer boyfriend Philmar Alipayo, daughter Ellie, and Philmar’s son Toro in Siargao. She and Philmar are expecting a baby girl. The actress is the daughter of actors Mark Gil and Jaclyn Jose. She has a daughter, Ellie, from her relationship with Jake Ejercito.